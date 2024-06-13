Taylor Swift songs energising Plaid Cymru campaign, leader says

Taylor Swift’s songs are the unofficial campaign music of Plaid Cymru, the party’s leader has said.

Ahead of the pop sensation appearing in Cardiff on Tuesday, Rhun ap Iorwerth said Ms Swift’s music was the “background to this election” and picked Anti-Hero as a personal favourite.

While becoming prime minister could not happen even in Mr ap Iorwerth’s wildest dreams, his party was shaking it off as they launched their manifesto in Cardiff on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters following the manifesto launch, Mr ap Iorwerth was asked if the party has a campaign song.

Rhun ap Iorwerth launches the Plaid Cymru General Election manifesto in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

The father of three said: “I think Taylor Swift has got to be the background to this election.

“She is taking the world by storm, and the UK, so it would have to be a Taylor Swift song, which will keep my daughters happy.”

Asked if he had a personal favourite, the Plaid leader picked Switft’s tune Anti-Hero, on 2022 Midnight’s album, describing it as a “good song”.

In Anti-Hero, the lead single from the album, Ms Swift declares herself as “the problem” and says she is getting older but “never wiser”.

The award-winning song has been described as Swift at her most self-critical.

The star has been performing in stadiums around the UK as part of her Eras tour.

When she appeared in Edinburgh earlier this week, the enthusiastic dancing of the nearly 73,000 Swifties was picked up by earthquake monitors 3.7 miles away.