‘Gentle giant’ great Dane achieves world record for being tallest dog

A great Dane, who has been described by his family as a “gentle giant”, has achieved the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the world’s tallest dog living (male).

The three-year-old called Kevin stands at 3ft 2in and hails from West Des Moines, Iowa.

He is 2ft 10.41in taller than Pearl, the current shortest dog living who is 3.59ins tall, which means that roughly 10 Pearls stacked on top of each other would equal Kevin’s height.

Kevin stands at 3ft 2in (Guinness World Records/PA)

His family is made up of three more dogs, including his best friend Tuck the decker rat terrier, four cats, chickens, goats, and horses, as well as humans Tracy, Roger, Alexander, and Ava Wolfe.

Tracy Wolfe said the name Kevin came from watching the movie Home Alone.

“We love his name, and he [really does] lives like a Kevin,” she said.

She said he grew at a fast pace “not out, but up,” and said: “[Kevin is] the epitome of a gentle giant.”

Kevin hails from West Des Moines, Iowa (Guinness World Records/PA)

“In fact, he is scared of most things. He is terrified of the vacuum. He won’t let it come within six feet of him. He will jump and run to get away from it,” she added.

He also has a playful nature, which can be seen when he crouches and crawls to make himself appear smaller and less scary when around other dogs.

Ms Wolfe added Kevin has a close bond with 12-year-old Alexander.

“They have been pals since the start,” she said.

“They lay together on ‘Kevin’s couch’ many evenings.”

Kevin was officially verified as the world’s tallest dog on March 20.