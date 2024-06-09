What are Labour’s plans to ease pressure on prison places?

Labour has set out plans to ease the burden on prisons by creating extra custodial places for offenders.

– What is the problem with prisons?

The latest figures, up to June 7, showed there were 87,284 people in prisons in England and Wales out of a usable operational capacity of 88,863.

Pressure on prison places has led to a series of interventions by ministers and the criminal justice system to address the problem.

– What has been done?

Last year the Government announced plans to let some offenders out of prison up to 18 days early under strict supervision. This was subsequently extended to 70 days last month.

Police forces in England and Wales were also told to consider taking fewer suspects into custody, although ministers insisted no arrests were delayed as a result of the contingency measures.

Ministers have said 20,000 prison places are in the course of being constructed, 5,900 of which are currently operational and 10,000 of which will be operational by the end of next year.

– What is Labour’s plan?

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out plans to create more prison places (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer’s party would overcome planning objections in England by designating new prisons as being of “national importance” on public safety grounds.

This could help deliver the 20,000 places promised by the Tories but not yet available, they claimed.

Labour would also bring together prison governors and local employers to link offenders to training and jobs with the aim of reducing reoffending and easing the burden on capacity in the long term.

– What have the Conservatives said in response?

They point out that under the last Labour government, more than 80,000 prisoners were released early under the end of custody licence scheme.