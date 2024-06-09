Shropshire Star
Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

He went missing on Symi, Greece, on Wednesday.

Search team scours rocky area

A body has been found in the search for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who went missing on a Greek island.

The body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on Symi on Sunday after an extensive search operation led by emergency workers.

The 67-year-old TV personality was last seen by friends at the Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going for a walk.

Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley disappeared while on holiday in Greece on Wednesday (John Rogers/BBC)

The search effort has been widespread and has included firefighters, dogs, helicopters, drones, local people and officers from Symi and outside the island.

Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, was on holiday when he vanished.

