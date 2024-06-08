Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Tennis and ‘splat the rat’ – Party leaders seek support on Saturday

The Tories, Labour and the Liberal Democrats were all on the election trail.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey serves while playing tennis at Victoria Park Tennis in Newbury, Berkshire

The leaders of the main UK parties were all out campaigning on Saturday, with sporting sessions and gardening visits the order of the day.

Liberal Democrat chief Sir Ed Davey put his best foot forward with a game of tennis against a party candidate, before trying his hand at crazy golf.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer both visited garden projects, with the Tory leader also taking a chance to “splat a rat” at a village fete in his constituency.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, took the Labour campaign to a brewery in London and tried his hand at pulling a pint.

In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney enjoyed the performing arts during an event at a project in West Lothian.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (left) playing tennis with the party's candidate for Newbury Lee Dillon at Victoria Park Tennis in the Berkshire town
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (left) playing tennis with the party’s candidate for Newbury Tom Morrison at Victoria Park Tennis in the Berkshire town (Will Durrant/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey playing crazy golf at Wokingham Family Golf in Berkshire with a plastic model dinosaur in the background
Sir Ed later played crazy golf under the watchful eye of a tyrannosaurus rex at Wokingham Family Golf (Will Durrant/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak using a watering can during a visit to the Big Help Out project in Bishop Auckland, County Durham
Rishi Sunak using a watering can during a visit to the Big Help Out project in Bishop Auckland, County Durham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has a go at a 'splat the rat' game at a village fete in Great Ayton during General Election campaigning
The Prime Minister later took a turn at ‘splat the rat’ at a village fete in Great Ayton in his constituency (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer helps to serve drinks during a visit to 3 Locks Brewery in Camden in north London
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer helps to serve drinks during a visit to 3 Locks Brewery in Camden in north London, where he launched Labour’s plan for small businesses alongside entrepreneur Deborah Meaden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer inspects some red flowers during a visit to Harlesden Town Garden in north-west London
Like the Prime Minister earlier in the day, Sir Keir Starmer also got horticultural with a visit to Harlesden Town Garden in north-west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
First Minister John Swinney speaks to dancers during a visit to the Reconnect Howden Park Centre in Livingston
First Minister John Swinney speaks to dancers during a visit to the Reconnect Howden Park Centre in Livingston (Lesley Martin/PA)
