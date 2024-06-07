Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple in Murrayfield crowd

Superstar Taylor Swift congratulated a couple who got engaged on the first night of the UK leg of her record-breaking Eras tour, telling them it was “amazing”.

She praised the rapturous crowd at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, saying it was “the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history”.

Swift said the light summer night meant she could spot a couple who got engaged.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “I’m pretty sure I just saw someone who got engaged. Did it happen? Yeah?

“Congratulations. Wow. Man that’s amazing. Thank you for doing that at my concert. That’s a big moment. Huge.”

The billionaire singer-songwriter took to the stage in a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit ahead of several costume changes aligned to her different eras, in a set list that largely stuck to the revamped order for her European shows.

She told the crowd she had not been able to play in Scotland for almost a decade and was “wondering what it’s going to be like”, but was pulled aside ahead of going on stage and told: “We’ve checked this 20 times and this is the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history.”

She added: “Thank you Edinburgh for welcoming a lass to your city.”

Fans watch Taylor Swift perform on stage (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said she wished she had brought all her tours to Scotland, adding she had been made to feel “so welcome”.

She added: “The volume of singing. The dancing. You guys are performing on another level. I can’t stop looking at the crowd. Like, I’m captivated.”

Wearing a sequinned T-shirt with the slogan This is not Taylor’s version when performing her hit 22, she passed her black fedora to a young fan who was similarly dressed.

She again praised Scotland during the Evermore and Folklore section of the concert, saying as she began writing shortly after lockdown her life was “so much TV, so much white wine, covered in cat hair” – that she “escaped into” an “imaginary world which I now realise is just based on videos I’ve seen online of Scotland”.

The crowd of nearly 73,000 attended the first of three nights at the stadium in Edinburgh before dates in Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.