Sunak leaving D-Day events early a ‘breathtakingly terrible decision’ – Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has branded the Prime Minister’s decision to leave the D-Day commemorations in Normandy early a “breathtakingly terrible decision”.

Rishi Sunak attended the early part of the event in France on Thursday, but returned to the UK ahead of a gathering of world leaders – including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron – on Omaha Beach.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron remained in France, along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney all attended the commemorations on Thursday (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Mr Sunak apologised on Friday morning, but the attacks from his political opposition continued.

Speaking at a campaign event in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Swinney said the Prime Minister made a “foolish decision to turn his back on the D-Day commemorations”.

“I think it’s a truly, breathtakingly terrible decision on a number of counts,” he said.

“One, it was disrespectful to the veterans for the Prime Minister to leave as he did.

“Secondly, there was a major gathering of international leaders at which the president of the United States, the chancellor of Germany, the president of France, the president of Ukraine, a variety of international leaders were present where I would have thought the Prime Minister would have wanted to be seen.”

Mr Sunak, he said, still remains the Prime Minister despite the ongoing General Election campaign and he should have remained to “represent the international interests of the United Kingdom”.

In a speech, Mr Swinney said he had not engaged with the election campaign in the preceding 48 hours to focus on his duties as First Minister in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The decision, he continued, “tells us all we need to know” about the judgment of the Prime Minister.

In his apology on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.

“This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.

“I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Speaking to broadcasters later on Friday, the Prime Minister reiterated his apology, but pushed for the issue not to be politicised.

“I think it’s important though, given the enormity of the sacrifice made, that we don’t politicise this. The focus should rightly be on the veterans who gave so much,” he said.

“I had the honour and privilege of speaking to many of them and their families, hearing their stories, expressing my gratitude personally to them.

“But I’m someone who will always admit when I’ve made a mistake and that’s what you’ll always get from me.”