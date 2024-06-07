Record number of flood warnings for Britain in winter 2024 – analysis

Britain saw the highest number of flood alerts and warnings in the first four months of 2024, with up to 40 issued on average each day, according to an analysis of Environment Agency figures.

Round Our Way, a not-for-profit organisation supporting people in the UK affected by climate change, obtained data from the agency under the Freedom of Information Act on the number of warnings and alerts issued across the country since current records began in 2006.

The period of January to April this year saw a record 4,858 warnings and alerts issued across Britain, a jump of almost 500 since the previous record of 4,373 in 2020.

The organisation said the figures show a long-term upward trend in terms of the number of safety warnings for river and sea flooding issued to the public by the Environment Agency over the four months.

A person walks through flood water in Littlehampton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It said the data does not include surface water flooding, when too much rainwater overwhelms existing drainage systems or cannot soak into the ground.

The analysis comes after the UK recorded one of its wettest winters on record and the wettest February on record for England and Wales, which had widespread impacts on farmers, drainage systems, businesses and transport.

Recent research from World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that human-caused climate change made the UK’s autumn and winter storm rainfall about 20% heavier.

The Round Our Way analysis showed that England recorded the highest number of alerts and warnings in 19 years since current records began in 2006 with 3,986, broken down into 2,561 alerts, 1,423 warnings and two severe warnings.

In Scotland, 389 flood alerts and warnings were issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) during the first four months of 2024, above the average 223 issued in those months each year since 2006.

In Wales, 483 flood alerts and warnings were issued by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) between January and April, which is almost twice the average of 254 for those months since 2006.

Roger Harding, director of Round Our Way, said: “These figures back up what many of us are thinking, as climate change sets in, more floods are happening.

“Climate change and the floods that come with it are leaving families more and more exposed.

“Politicians need to invest in clean energy so we can cut fossil fuels and protect our families from this getting worse.”

Cyclists observe flood water in Walton, near to Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)

The organisation shared stories from members of the public who have been affected by recent flooding.

Pauline Crane, 56, a childminder from Stockley, Wiltshire said she was left “broken mentally” after her village home and workplace were flooded three times in three months this year by surface water, leaving her with a £20,000 bill.

“I am now trying to keep my business and my sanity going,” she said.

Meanwhile, John Bracken, 76, who runs a pest control business in Lancashire and is also head flood warden for the village of Churchtown, said the last year has been “worse than ever”.

“We get a lot of warnings, we’ve had probably at least six this year, including last week.”