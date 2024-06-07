Migrant Channel crossings top 11,000 for year so far

More than 11,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Home Office figures show 316 people made the journey in five boats on Thursday – the same day around 80 were rescued when they got into difficulty during the crossing.

It takes the provisional total for 2024 to 11,095.

This is up 46% on the number recorded this time last year (7,610) and 11% higher than the same point in 2022 (9,984), according to PA news agency analysis of the figures.

Three children, including a baby, were reportedly among those brought ashore to safety after the incident off the Kent coast on Thursday morning which saw the coastguard and lifeboat crews called to help Border Force.

Some of those rescued are thought to have been pulled from the water after their boat is said to have capsized.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported and no-one was taken to hospital, PA understands. The coastguard later confirmed the search had ended with “all people accounted for and back on land”.

The figures suggest there was an average of 63 people crossing the Channel to the UK per boat on Thursday.