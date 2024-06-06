What the papers say – June 6

The 80th anniversary of D-Day features alongside claims Rishi Sunak lied about Labour’s tax plans on the front of the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail and the Daily Star lead with the King’s tribute on the D-Day anniversary, writing “eternally in their debt”.

The Daily Mirror says “thank you” to the heroes of D-Day while the Metro says Queen Camilla shed tears for her “D-Day hero”.

Meanwhile in politics, The Times says Rishi Sunak is set to pledge the biggest overhaul of homicide laws in a generation to “ensure tougher sentences” for domestic abusers.

The Guardian reports “Sunak lied” after he claimed Labour’s spending plans would increase taxes by £2,000, while the Financial Times says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “resorting to lies” over the claim.

The Treasury distanced itself from the claims and Britain’s statistics watchdog is investigating Mr Sunak’s allegations about Labour’s tax plans, according to the Independent.

The Daily Telegraph relays words from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to rule out property tax increases if they win the General Election.

And the i reports on a “real plan to save Britain’s rivers”.