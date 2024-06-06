SNP has never been against new oil and gas licences, says Forbes

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said her Government was never against the granting of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

The Scottish Government’s draft energy strategy contained a presumption against oil and gas licences, but left space for some should they meet climate tests.

The SNP has been accused by opposition parties in the General Election campaign of being unclear about its position on the issue, with First Minister John Swinney repeatedly refusing to say if the policy still stands.

He has said the Government’s position will be published in the finalised energy strategy later this year.

Kate Forbes stood in for John Swinney at FMQs on Thursday (PA)

But his deputy Kate Forbes this week said the party is not against new oil and gas licences – a position she doubled down on during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday when she deputised for Mr Swinney while he attended D-Day commemorations.

Under questioning from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, she said: “We’ve never proposed a policy of no further North Sea licences at all.

“We have said, quite clearly, that it has to be compatible with our climate change obligations and any licensing process has to be subject to a robust climate compatibility checkpoint.”

She said scientific evidence shows an “urgent need” to transition away from fossil fuels in order to meet international targets.

Mr Ross, however, accused Ms Forbes of providing “no answer”.

Douglas Ross said the Tories are in favour of new licences (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “Let me be clear, the Scottish Conservatives support new oil and gas licences, because new developments will protect jobs in the north-east of Scotland, but they will also support the just transition to net zero.

“They’ll being bills down, they’ll prevent us having to import costly oil from foreign countries, and they will secure Scotland’s energy future.

“The SNP are against new oil and gas licences, regardless of the impact on workers affected.”

Mr Ross went on to quote from a report published by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce which claimed 100,000 jobs could be at risk if new licences are not approved.

Responding, Ms Forbes sought to attack the Tory leader on his announcement earlier on Thursday that he intends to stand for a seat in the General Election.

Following news that ex-Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been barred from standing in the newly-formed Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat, Mr Ross said he will seek the nomination – despite having previously said he will now focus on Holyrood.

Ms Forbes accused Mr Ross of betraying Mr Duguid.