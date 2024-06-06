Migrants rescued after boat gets into difficulty in the Channel

Around 80 migrants are understood to have been rescued after a boat got into difficulty while crossing the Channel.

Some of the group are thought to have been pulled from the water, with the coastguard and lifeboat crews called to help Border Force during the incident off the Kent coast on Thursday morning.

No fatalities have been reported at this stage, the PA news agency understands, and it is so far unclear whether anyone will need to be taken to hospital.

More information about the incident is yet to be confirmed. The coastguard and RNLI have been contacted.