Largest donations accepted by Conservatives and Labour since January 2023
The Electoral Commission has published data on donations.
Here are the largest cash donations accepted by the Conservatives and Labour since January 2023, according to the latest available data published by the Electoral Commission.
Conservative:
– £10 million: Lord John Sainsbury (bequest by former chairman and president of Sainsbury’s), accepted September 12 2023
– £5 million: Frank Hester (chief executive of software company The Phoenix Partnership), accepted May 16 2023
– £5 million: The Phoenix Partnership, accepted November 1 2023
– £5 million: The Phoenix Partnership, accepted January 17 2024
– £5 million: Mohamed Mansour (chairman of Mansour Group of businesses), accepted January 23 2023
– £2 million: Graham Edwards (chairman of property company Telereal Trillium and Conservative Party treasurer), accepted January 27 2023*
– £2 million: Amit Lohia (vice-chairman of Indorama Corporation of businesses), accepted March 29 2023
– £1 million: Alan Howard (co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management hedge fund company), accepted May 2 2023
*Mr Edwards also made a non-cash donation of administration services to the value of £2 million that was accepted on September 30 2023
Labour:
– £3 million: Lord David Sainsbury (former chairman of Sainsbury’s), accepted April 6 2023
– £2.2 million: Gary Lubner (former chief executive of vehicle glass repair group Belron), accepted May 30 2023
– £1 million: Ecotricity Limited (energy supplier), accepted November 23 2023
– £1 million: Ecotricity Limited, accepted February 20 2024
– £1 million: Fran Perrin (founder and director of the Indigo Trust), accepted December 1 2023