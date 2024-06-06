King and Prince of Wales praise bravery of D-Day veterans on 80th anniversary

The King and the Prince of Wales have praised the “bravery and sacrifice” of D-Day veterans who “served at that critical time”, on the 80th anniversary of the beach invasion.

Charles addressed an emotional crowd of veterans at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, France, on Thursday as he spoke of his “profound sense of gratitude” to those who served in 1944.

At the Canadian commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach, William thanked those who served “for our freedom”, adding: “All of you demonstrated heroism, and determination, that ensured fascism was conquered.”

Veterans could be seen wiping their eyes with tissues as Charles spoke at the national commemorative event in France.

The King and Queen were emotional during the UK national commemorative event (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The King and Queen also appeared emotional during the service, and the Queen wiped her eye as the memories of one D-Day veteran were read to the crowd in Ver-sur-Mer.

During his speech, Charles told the audience: “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time”.

He paid tribute to the “remarkable wartime generation” as he said: “How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other Allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test.

“On the beaches of Normandy, on the seas beyond and in the skies overhead, our armed forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination, qualities so characteristic of that remarkable wartime generation.

“Very many of them never came home, they lost their lives on the D-Day landing grounds or in the many battles that followed.

“It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all those who served at that critical time.

“We recall the lesson that comes to us again and again across the decades – free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny.”

Charles added: “Our ability to learn from their stories at first hand diminishes, but our obligation to remember them, what they stood for and what they achieved for us all can never diminish.”

Veterans holding roses which they received from schoolchildren during the event in Normandy (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King then saluted during the Last Post and the silence that followed.

Some veterans stood and saluted while others remained in their chairs with their eyes closed.

The King wore his Field Marshal No 4 Tropical Service dress uniform, with medals and decorations for the event.

The audience heard the experiences of Joe Mines, 99, from Hornchurch in east London, and Camilla dabbed her eye before smiling with the King as Mr Mines waved his arms in the air.

Schoolchildren presented veterans attending the UK’s national commemoration event with white roses while cadets waved flags.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales praised the “bravery and sacrifice of the Canadian troops, who gave so much 80 years ago” as he delivered a speech at the ceremony on Juno Beach.

The Prince of Wales meets Richard Rohmer, 100, one of the most decorated Canadian veterans (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He was joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Canadian D-Day veterans and armed forces personnel in Courseulles-sur-Mer in France.

William said: “Far from home they stormed these very sand dunes behind me, shoulder to shoulder with thousands of British troops.

“Standing here today in peaceful silence, it is almost impossible to grasp the courage it would have taken to run into the fury of battle that day.”

He continued: “All of you demonstrated heroism, and determination, that ensured fascism was conquered.

“The commitment to service displayed by Canadian troops is a great testament to the strength of the people of Canada.

“Canada and the UK continue to stand side by side as we did in 1944. Just as strong together, 80 years later.

The King saluted during the Last Post (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Ensuring the memory of those who fought for freedom lives on is why we’ve come together again today – to say thank you.”

William, addressing veterans, added: “Thank you for our freedom, and thank you for your service.”

Commemorations on Thursday began in the early morning with a military piper at Gold Beach in Arromanches who played a lament at sea at the exact moment of the invasion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will miss the major international ceremony for the anniversary of D-Day but Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will mingle with world leaders at the Omaha Beach event.

A Tory source played down the diplomatic impact of the PM’s absence, pointing out he will see Mr Macron, Mr Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other key leaders at the G7 summit in Italy next week.

The Prince of Wales and senior ministers will represent the UK at the international event, joining more than 25 heads of state and veterans for the official ceremony on Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.

Thursday’s commemorations follow an emotional ceremony in Portsmouth on Wednesday where the King appeared to wipe away a tear during an event where he paid tribute to the “courage, resilience and solidarity” of veterans.

Following the piper on the beach in Arromanches, commemorations will continue in the French town including a veterans’ parade, air and firework display.

Bayeux War Cemetery, the largest Commonwealth cemetery of the Second World War in France, will host a service led by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

In the UK, an 80-strong flotilla of boats will leave from Falmouth, Cornwall, where thousands of troops departed to take part in the invasion, while a beacon-lighting ceremony will take place in Aylesford, Kent.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will join veterans at a Royal British Legion remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will meet veterans at a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The event, D-Day 80: Remembering The Normandy Landings, will be hosted by Davina McCall and feature music from the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, as well as Lulu, Katherine Jenkins, Emeli Sande and D-Day Darlings lead vocalist Katie Ashby.

The weather is expected to be “generally dry” during the commemorations, the Met Office said.