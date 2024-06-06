In Pictures: Veterans and royals in poignant commemoration of D-Day 80 years on
As world leaders gathered in France, the anniversary was also solemnly marked in the UK.
The bravery and sacrifice of D-Day veterans has been celebrated by the King and the Prince of Wales on the 80th anniversary of the beach invasion.
Before speaking to veterans at a special lunch, Charles addressed an emotional audience at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, while William spoke at the Canadian commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach.
In the UK, people gathered for services in Falmouth, Cornwall, and Alrewas in Staffordshire.
A military piper began the commemorations early in the morning by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.