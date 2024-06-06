Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Sun rises across Normandy beaches on D-Day 80th anniversary

Royals and world leaders are gathering with veterans in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on Thursday.

Published
A DUKW amphibious vehicle silhouetted against the sunrise on a beach

Commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings began on Thursday with a military piper playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in France in 1944.

At dawn eight decades after Allied troops came ashore under gunfire on five code-named beaches in Normandy — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — the day of remembrance started.

D-Day 80th anniversary
People gather on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy, France (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Hundreds took to the beaches of Normandy  to mark the anniversary on Thursday morning (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Preparations in France began early on Thursday with re-enactors riding vintage cycles to the shore (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
A military piper comes to shore on a DUKW amphibious vehicle ahead of playing a dawn lament on Gold Beach (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
A re-enactor on Gold Beach to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Among those driving vintage vehicles on the beach was Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
A giant poppy is displayed on Gold Beach to commemorate the anniversary (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80h Anniversary
Christophe Receveur, from France, unfurls an American flag he bought in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to mark D-Day (John Leicester/AP)
D-Day 80th Anniversary
Re-enactors are silhouetted against the sunrise at Utah Beach near Saint-Martin-de-Varreville in Normandy (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)
D-Day 80th Anniversary
A pipe band plays during a ceremony at Utah Beach marking the US war effort (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular