Woman, 23, killed in dog attack in Co Limerick

A woman has died following a dog attack in Co Limerick.

Emergency services responded to the incident at a house in Ballyneety at approximately 11.40pm on Tuesday.

The woman, aged 23, was discovered at the property and pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was removed for a post-mortem examination at University Hospital Limerick.

The dog involved in the incident was put down and several other dogs have been seized.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.