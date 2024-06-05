Union warns of ‘vicious assault’ on workers’ rights if Tories win election

The Conservatives will launch an “even more vicious assault” on workers’ jobs and conditions if they win the General Election, a union leader has warned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it was in the interests of workers for Labour to win.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Labour is supporting key policies, such as the New Deal for Working People, which includes repealing the 2016 Trade Union Act and Minimum Services legislation.

“Labour is also supporting public ownership and reintegration of large parts of the railway, removing the ban on publicly owned buses and improving seafarers’ rights.

“However, there will be no blank cheques for Labour and we also challenge Labour to provide an alternative, coherent and credible economic strategy that radically challenges the current orthodoxy on spending and borrowing so that we can properly fund our industries and public services.

“It is our belief that if the Tories are elected, they will come back with an even more vicious assault on workers’ jobs and conditions, and trade union and employment rights.

“A Labour government increases our prospects of successfully fighting to improve our members’ interests.”

The RMT is not affiliated to any political party, saying it will back Labour and socialist candidates.