Nigel Farage to take part in BBC election debate on Friday

Nigel Farage will join the BBC election debate on Friday for Reform UK, the broadcaster has announced.

It will mark his first debate appearance since his shock takeover as leader of the party and comes days after he was doused in milkshake on the campaign trail following a rally in Clacton.

It was announced previously that Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt would represent the Conservative Party, facing off against deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and others.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage is standing for election in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex (James Manning/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will not be attending, with his deputy Daisy Cooper stepping in instead.

They will be joined by Stephen Flynn of the SNP, Carla Denyer of the Green Party and Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru.

The seven-way debate will be presented by Mishal Husain, with questions from the live audience and others sent in by the public.

The event will take place in London from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head-to-head on the BBC on June 26, in what is expected to be the final TV debate before polling day.