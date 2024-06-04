Sunak and Starmer face off in first TV clash of election campaign

Rishi Sunak vowed to “cut your taxes and protect your pension” while Sir Keir Starmer called for an end to Tory “chaos” as the two leaders faced off in the first TV debate of the election campaign.

In his opening pitch to voters ahead of the first major clash of the 2024 race, the Prime Minister sought to draw dividing lines with Labour as he claimed the party would “raid” savers’ pension pots.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said voters had the chance to move on from the division of the Conservative era.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In his initial statement at the ITV debate, Mr Sunak said: “Uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action.

“So I’ll keep this simple: In five weeks, either Keir Starmer or I will be prime minister.

“Beyond raising your taxes and raiding your pensions, no one knows what Labour would actually do.

“But you know what I would do? I’ll cut your taxes, protect your pension and reduce immigration.

“I have a clear plan for a more secure future for you and your family.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir said: “This election is all about a choice. More of the chaos and division we’ve seen for the last 14 years or turning the page and rebuilding with Labour.

“I have ambition for our country. I have a practical plan to deliver it.

“I’ve changed the Labour Party and put it back in the service of working people.

“Now I’m seeking your backing to change our country, to make it work once again for you and your family.”

The Tories insisted the debate would expose Labour’s “complete absence” of new ideas.

In a statement sent out minutes before opening statements, a party spokesperson said: “Tonight will expose the Labour party’s complete absence of any new ideas, any principles and ultimately, that they do not have a plan.

“Handing Labour the keys to No 10 would hit every working family with a £2,094 tax bill, punish pensioners with the Retirement Tax, bring in an amnesty for illegal immigrants and take our country back to square one.”