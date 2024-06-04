In Pictures: Farage doused while Starmer and Sunak prepare for first TV debate
The new Reform UK leader had what appeared to be a milkshake thrown at him as he left a pub following his Clacton-on-Sea rally.
Newly installed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage returned to the political fray on Tuesday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer prepared for their first televised showdown of the General Election campaign.
Day 13 saw Mr Farage address hundreds of supporters at a rally in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex where he hopes to become an MP – although he did not get the warmest of welcomes after being doused with a milkshake.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir met pensioners in the North West of England to discuss the cost of energy and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey focused on care provision, as he played a giant game of Jenga in Greater Manchester.