Cyber attack affects patient care at major London hospitals

A cyber attack has affected some major hospitals in London, impacting the delivery of blood transfusions, according to memos to NHS staff.

King’s College Hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’ (including the Royal Brompton and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital) and primary care services in the capital have been hit by a “major IT incident” involving pathology partner Synnovis, the letters said.

Synnovis is a provider of pathology services and was formed from a partnership between SYNLAB UK & Ireland, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Trusts reported that the incident has had a “major impact” on the delivery of services, with blood transfusions particularly affected.

Some procedures have been cancelled or have been redirected to other NHS providers as hospital bosses continue to establish what work can be carried out safely.

A spokesman for King’s College Hospital in London confirmed it was affected by the attack.

The incident is thought to have occurred on Monday, meaning some departments could not connect to a main server.

According to the Health Service Journal (HSJ), several senior sources have told it the system has been the victim of a ransomware attack.

One said gaining access to pathology results could take “weeks, not days”.

There are suggestions urgent and emergency care at the hospitals will be affected as they may not be able to access quick-turnaround blood test results.