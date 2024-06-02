Shropshire Star
I will shed a tear, says veteran ahead of Normandy return for D-Day anniversary

Richard Aldred was driving a Cromwell tank during the Second World War when it was hit by an armour-piercing shell.

D-Day veterans Richard Aldred, 99, who served with the 7th Armoured Division of Royal Tank Regiment, meeting pupils from Norfolk House School

Second World War veteran Richard Aldred said that “when I go to Normandy, I’ll guarantee to you I will shed a tear”, as he spoke of the effect returning to France will have on him ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The 99-year-old counted himself “lucky” as he reflected on his experiences during the war when he served as a tank driver in the 7th Armoured Division.

Mr Aldred, from Cornwall, said he went to Normandy after D-Day on about July 12 of 1944.

He was driving a Cromwell tank in August of the same year when the tank was blown up in Bourneville.

“God I was bloody lucky,” he said.

Mr Aldred said he had just turned right to avoid another tank when the vehicle was hit by an armour-piercing shell, so it did not hit his tank on the front “which would have been my demise”.

He added: “I do remember this terrible thump and we came to a direct halt and we all got out, very luckily, under a crucifix.

D-Day veteran Richard Aldred during his service
D-Day veteran Richard Aldred during his service (Blind Veterans UK/PA)

“And I’ll guarantee to you, that every one of my crew said a prayer, including me.”

Mr Aldred said the crew had eight seconds to get out of the tank before they “burned alive”.

A Cromwell tank was “a gorgeous vehicle to drive” and like a “great big sports car”, he said.

He added: “If you fell in love and took it seriously, that Cromwell would talk to you. It was like a monster boy’s toy – but I suppose it was a bit dangerous too.”

Mr Aldred plans to go to Normandy for the anniversary with the Spirit of Normandy Trust.

He was told about the trust at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Reflecting on his time in the war, Mr Aldred said: “I was lucky. No doubt about it, I was lucky. Lucky I wasn’t killed, I had to bury two mates of mine. Awful, awful.

“It’s only when you go to Normandy amongst all those crosses, if you don’t cry, there’s something wrong with you.

“When I go to Normandy, I’ll guarantee to you I will shed a tear. Can’t help it, I’m sorry.”

