Man, 63, charged with murders of his wife and her son in small village

A man has been charged with the murders of his wife and her son in a small village.

Essex Police said 63-year-old Calogero Ricotta is accused of killing Maria Nugara, 54, and 29-year-old Giuseppe Morreale.

The force said it received a call at 9.50pm on Tuesday reporting that two people had been seriously injured at an address in Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford.

Officers attended the address in Cambridge Road and found Ms Nugara and Mr Morreale, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ricotta, of Cambridge Road, Ugley, faces two charges of murder and one count of actual bodily harm.

He was due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday and is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.