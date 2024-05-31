List of MPs in 2019-2024 parliament not standing in General Election

Here is a list of the 135 people who were MPs in the 2019-2024 parliament who are not standing in the General Election on July 4.

It includes 78 former Conservative MPs, which is the highest number in modern political history, surpassing the previous post-war record of 72 Tories who stood down ahead of the 1997 election.

The record for the total number of former MPs standing down at an election is 149, which was set in 2010.

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency and is correct as of 9.30am on May 31.

MPs are listed alphabetically by party.

– Conservative (78)

– Adam Afriyie, Windsor (first elected 2005)

– Nickie Aiken, Cities of London & Westminster (first elected 2019)

– Stuart Andrew, Pudsey (first elected 2010)

– Richard Bacon, South Norfolk (first elected 2001)

– John Baron, Basildon & Billericay (first elected 2001)

– Sir Paul Beresford, Mole Valley (first elected 1997)

– Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham & Sale West (first elected 1997)

– Steve Brine, Winchester (first elected 2010)

– Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow (first elected as SNP MP in 2015; defected to Conservatives in 2023)

– Andy Carter, Warrington South (first elected 2019)

– Sir Bill Cash, Stone (MP for Stafford 1984-97, first elected MP for Stone in 1997)

– Jo Churchill, Bury St Edmunds (first elected 2015)

– Greg Clark, Tunbridge Wells (first elected 2005)

– Chris Clarkson, Heywood & Middleton (first elected 2019)

– Dame Tracey Crouch, Chatham & Aylesford (first elected 2010)

– Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland (first elected 2019)

– Jonathan Djanogly, Huntingdon (first elected 2001)

– Sir James Duddridge, Rochford & Southend East (first elected 2005)

– Philip Dunne, Ludlow (first elected 2005)

– Sir Michael Ellis, Northampton North (first elected 2010)

– George Eustice, Camborne & Redruth (first elected 2010)

– Sir David Evennett, Bexleyheath & Crayford (first elected 2005)

– Mike Freer, Finchley & Golders Green (first elected 2010)

– Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (first elected 1997)

– Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central (first elected 2019)

– Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough & Whitby (first elected 2005)

– Michael Gove, Surrey Heath (first elected 2005)

– Chris Grayling, Epsom & Ewell (first elected 2001)

– James Grundy, Leigh (first elected 2019)

– Robert Halfon, Harlow (first elected 2010)

– Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon (first elected 2005)

– Matt Hancock, West Suffolk (first elected 2010)

– Trudy Harrison, Copeland (first elected 2017)

– Sir Oliver Heald, North East Hertfordshire (first elected 1992)

– James Heappey, Wells (first elected 2015)

– Chris Heaton-Harris, Daventry (first elected 2010)

– Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne & Sheppey (first elected 2010)

– John Howell, Henley (first elected 2008)

– Alister Jack, Dumfries & Galloway (first elected 2017)

– Sir Sajid Javid, Bromsgrove (first elected 2010)

– David Jones, Clwyd West (first elected 2005)

– Sir Greg Knight, East Yorkshire (MP for Derby North 1983-97, first elected MP for East Yorkshire in 2001)

– Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne (first elected 2010)

– Dame Eleanor Laing, Epping Forest (first elected 1997)

– Pauline Latham, Mid Derbyshire (first elected 2010)

– Dame Andrea Leadsom, South Northamptonshire (first elected 2010)

– Sir Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth (first elected 2010)

– Mark Logan, Bolton North East (first elected 2019)

– Tim Loughton, East Worthing & Shoreham (first elected 1997)

– Craig Mackinlay, South Thanet (first elected 2015)

– Theresa May, Maidenhead (first elected 1997)

– Stephen McPartland, Stevenage (first elected 2010)

– Huw Merriman, Bexhill & Battle (first elected 2015)

– Kieran Mullan, Crewe & Nantwich (first elected 2019)

– Sir Bob Neill, Bromley & Chislehurst (first elected 2006)

– Matthew Offord, Hendon (first elected 2010)

– Mark Pawsey, Rugby (first elected 2010)

– Sir Mike Penning, Hemel Hempstead (first elected 2005)

– Andrew Percy, Brigg & Goole (first elected 2010)

– Will Quince, Colchester (first elected 2015)

– Dominic Raab, Esher & Walton (first elected 2010)

– Sir John Redwood, Wokingham (first elected 1987)

– Nicola Richards, West Bromwich East (first elected 2019)

– Douglas Ross, Moray (first elected 2017)

– Paul Scully, Sutton & Cheam (first elected 2015)

– Sir Alok Sharma, Reading West (first elected 2010)

– Chloe Smith, Norwich North (first elected 2009)

– Henry Smith, Crawley (first elected 2010)

– Royston Smith, Southampton Itchen (first elected 2015)

– Bob Stewart, Beckenham (first elected 2010)

– Sir Gary Streeter, Devon South West (MP for Plymouth Sutton 1992-97, first elected MP for Devon South West in 1997)

– Edward Timpson, Eddisbury (MP for Crewe & Nantwich 2008-2017, first elected MP for Eddisbury in 2019)

– Sir Charles Walker, Broxbourne (first elected 2005)

– Robin Walker, Worcester (first elected 2010)

– Ben Wallace, Wyre & Preston North (MP for Lancaster & Wyre 2005-10, first elected MP for Wyre & Preston North in 2010)

– Jamie Wallis, Bridgend (first elected 2019)

– Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley (first elected 2010)

– Nadhim Zahawi, Stratford-on-Avon (first elected 2010)

– Labour (33)

– Dame Margaret Beckett, Derby South (MP for Lincoln 1974-79, first elected MP for Derby South in 1983)

– Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central (first elected 2010)

– Sir Ben Bradshaw, Exeter (first elected 1997)

– Kevin Brennan, Cardiff West (first elected 2001)

– Lyn Brown, West Ham (first elected 2005)

– Karen Buck, Westminster North (MP for Regent’s Park & Kensington North 1997-2010, first elected MP for Westminster North in 2010)

– Jon Cruddas, Dagenham & Rainham (MP for Dagenham 2001-10, first elected MP for Dagenham & Rainham in 2010)

– John Cryer, Leyton & Wanstead (MP for Hornchurch 1997-2005, first elected MP for Leyton & Wanstead in 2010)

– Alex Cunningham, Stockton North (first elected 2010)

– Wayne David, Caerphilly (first elected 2001)

– Julie Elliott, Sunderland Central (first elected 2010)

– Natalie Elphicke, Dover (elected as Conservative MP in 2019; defected to Labour in 2024)

– Colleen Fletcher, Coventry North East (first elected 2015)

– Yvonne Fovargue, Makerfield (first elected 2010)

– Margaret Greenwood, Wirral West (first elected 2015)

– Harriet Harman, Camberwell & Peckham (MP for Peckham 1982-97, first elected MP for Camberwell & Peckham in 1997)

– Dame Margaret Hodge, Barking (first elected 1994)

– Sir George Howarth, Knowsley (MP for Knowsley North 1986-97, MP for Knowsley North & Sefton East 1997-2010, first elected MP for Knowsley in 2010)

– Kevan Jones, North Durham (MP since 2001)

– Barbara Keeley, Worsley & Eccles South (MP for Worsley 2005-10, first elected MP for Worsley & Eccles South in 2010)

– Holly Lynch, Halifax (first elected 2015)

– Steve McCabe, Birmingham Selly Oak (first elected 2010)

– Ian Mearns, Gateshead (first elected 2010)

– Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk & North Ipswich (elected as Conservative MP in 2010; defected to Labour in 2024)

– Christina Rees, Neath (first elected 2015)

– Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Brighton Kemptown (first elected 2017)

– Virendra Sharma, Ealing Southall (first elected 2007)

– Barry Sheerman, Huddersfield (MP for Huddersfield East 1979-83, first elected MP for Huddersfield in 1983)

– John Spellar, Warley (MP for Warley West 1992-97, first elected MP for Warley in 1997)

– Alan Whitehead, Southampton Test (first elected 1997)

– Mick Whitley, Birkenhead (first elected 2019)

– Beth Winter, Cynon Valley (first elected 2019)

– Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central (first elected 1997)

– SNP (nine)

– Mhairi Black, Paisley & Renfrewshire South (first elected 2015)

– Ian Blackford, Ross, Skye & Lochaber (first elected 2015)

– Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline & West Fife (first elected 2015)

– Angela Crawley, Lanark & Hamilton East (first elected 2015)

– Patrick Grady, Glasgow North (first elected 2015)

– Peter Grant, Glenrothes (first elected 2015)

– Stewart Hosie, Dundee East (first elected 2005)

– John McNally, Falkirk (first elected 2015)

– Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire (first elected 2015)

– Sinn Fein (three)

– Mickey Brady, Newry & Armagh (first elected 2015)

– Michelle Gildernew, Fermanagh & South Tyrone (MP for seat from 2001-2015 and 2017-24)

– Francie Molloy, Mid Ulster (first elected 2013)

– Green (one)

– Caroline Lucas, Brighton Pavilion (first elected 2010)

– Plaid Cymru (one)

– Hywel Williams, Arfon (MP for Caernarfon 2001-10, first elected MP for Arfon in 2010)

– Independent (10)

– Lucy Allan, Telford (first elected 2015; formerly Conservative)

– Crispin Blunt, Reigate (first elected 1997; formerly Conservative)

– Nick Brown, Newcastle upon Tyne East (MP since 1983; formerly Labour)

– Geraint Davies, Swansea West (MP for Croydon Central 1997-2005, then Swansea West 2010-24; formerly Labour)

– Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Lagan Valley (first elected 1997; formerly DUP)

– Jonathan Edwards, Carmarthen East & Dinefwr (first elected 2010; formerly Plaid Cymru)

– Julian Knight, Solihull (first elected 2015; formerly Conservative)

– Conor McGinn, St Helens North (first elected 2015; formerly Labour)

– Mark Menzies, Fylde (first elected 2010; formerly Conservative)

– William Wragg, Hazel Grove (first elected 2015; formerly Conservative)