Three adults and a child injured in Hackney shooting

Three adults and a child have been injured in a shooting near a restaurant in Hackney.

Metropolitan Police said the child is in a serious condition and that they are awaiting updates on the condition of the adults after the shooting on Kingsland High Street.

The four were taken to an east London hospital with “gunshot injuries”.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 9.20pm on Wednesday with specialist firearms officers attending.

The force said no arrests have yet been made.

Deputy assistant commissioner Matt Ward said: “We know Londoners will be shocked by what has taken place tonight.

“Our thoughts go to all those affected.

“Fast-moving enquiries are underway and we will update as soon as we can. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”