Green Party says it’s ‘on the up’ as it launches General Election campaign

The Green Party is “on the up” party leaders said, as they set out their proposals to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, housing, and the NHS, in addition to improving the UK’s toxic rivers and seas.

Launching the party’s General Election campaign from Bristol, co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the party is offering “real hope and real change” to voters.

Following success at the local elections, where the number of Green councillors was boosted to 812, the party said it hopes to elect four Members of Parliament on July 4, targeting Brighton Pavilion, Bristol Central, Waveney Valley, and North Herefordshire.

Mr Ramsey said: “Over the past five years, we’ve increased the number of green councillors five fold, from here in Bristol to councils across Waveney Valley and from Newcastle to Hastings, Greens are on the up.”

Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brighton Pavilion candidate Sian Berry said it’s important for democracy that the Greens succeed at the election.

The party’s former leader told PA: “The polls are very clear, 100% of the polls so far have said Labour will have a big majority, and that’s where our role will be absolutely vital.

“A big majority for Labour, who are seeking all the power, is a little worrying for me, for democracy.

Green Party parliamentary candidate Sian Berry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“There are so many people round the country voting Green, we need to be represented, and they need to hear from us in order to be bolder and better.”

Opinion polls published on May 22 show the Greens polling at 6%.

Carla Denyer, co-leader and parliamentary candidate for Bristol Central, said Labour is “failing to offer the real change needed”.

She continued: “We have the practical solutions to the cost of living crisis, building new affordable homes protecting our NHS from creeping privatisation and cleaning up our toxic rivers and seas?

“That’s why it’s so important that when Labour form the next government, they are pushed beyond the timid change they are offering.

“Pushed to be more ambitious, braver, not to skirt around the edges of the massive crises facing our country, but to actually make real change that benefits people’s lives every day, that’s what Green MPs can do.”

“People are disappointed by the way Starmer has backtracked on his promises on green investments, his weak offer on housing, and now we have Wes Streeting telling us that more privatisation of the NHS is a good thing.”

The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Caroline Lucas, who was the Green Party’s only MP and was first elected in 2010, is not standing for re-election.

Ms Lucas told PA she was unsure of what her next steps would be following the “huge change”.

She added: “My commitment to the party remains as strong as ever and I want to find a way to work on nature and climate in particular.”