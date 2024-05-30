Gang members jailed for ‘industrial scale’ benefit fraud scheme

Five members of a gang that falsely claimed more than £53 million in universal credit, in what is thought to be the largest benefit fraud and money laundering-related scheme seen in England and Wales, have been jailed.

Judge David Aaronberg KC said that Gyunesh Ali, 34, had committed fraud by false representation “on an industrial scale” during the scheme involving fellow Bulgarians Galina Nikolova, 39, Stoyan Stoyanov, 28, Tsvetka Todorova, 53, and Patritsia Paneva, 27.

Galina Nikolova, Gyunesh Ali, Patritsia Paneva, Stoyan Stoyanov and Tsvetka Todorova (CPS/PA)

On Thursday at London’s Wood Green Crown Court, they were sentenced to a total of 25 years and five months’ imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering-related offences.

The judge warned them they are all liable to be deported after servicing their sentences and added that “an enormous amount of work” by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had to be carried out in order to prosecute the gang.

He said: “This is believed to be cumulatively the largest case ever prosecuted for benefit fraud on the DWP. It was a difficult case to unravel and prosecute in a coherent fashion to the court.”