‘Little to show’ for millions of pounds spent on Rwanda asylum plan – report

The Home Office “does not have a credible plan” for sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, a group of MPs has warned.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found the government department had “little to show” for the millions of pounds spent so far on the policy and its asylum accommodation plans.

In a report published on Wednesday, the committee said the Home Office had “continually failed to be transparent with Parliament about how many people will be relocated, and the potential costs of the programme” as it made a string of recommendations.

It comes as a High Court judge ordered the Government to confirm the earliest date it intends to start deportations amid legal challenges over the policy, after the Prime Minister admitted flights would not take off before the General Election.

The Home Office is “spending significant amounts of money on its asylum and immigration policies” but “despite committing significant sums of money to the Rwanda partnership and its large accommodation sites there is little to show for the money spent so far”, the PAC report said.

While the committee welcomed the department’s efforts in moving asylum seekers out of hotels, it found the “assessment of the requirements for setting up alternative accommodation in large sites fell woefully short of reality and risked wasting taxpayers’ money” and the new sites “will not house anywhere near as many people as initially expected, exacerbating existing accommodation issues”.

“We are concerned that the Home Office does not have a credible plan for implementing the Rwanda partnership,” the report concluded, adding: “In its haste to establish large accommodation sites, the Home Office made unacceptable and avoidable mistakes, and failed to protect value for money.”

The Home Office and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.