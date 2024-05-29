Labour veteran Abbott ‘dismayed’ at prospect of being blocked from standing

Veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott has said she was “dismayed” at the prospect she could be banned from standing for the the party as a row over her position distracted from Sir Keir Starmer’s pitch to voters on the NHS.

The possibility that Ms Abbott, who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament, could be blocked from standing is the latest sign of Sir Keir’s willingness to pick a fight with the party left.

Ms Abbott initially appeared to confirm she had been blocked from standing, but then said she was upset about “numerous reports” suggesting she had been barred.

She had the Labour whip suspended in April 2023 pending an investigation after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism.

The whip was restored on Tuesday, but Ms Abbott appeared to believe she had been barred from standing in Stoke Newington and Hackney on July 4.

“Although the whip has been restored, I am banned from standing as a Labour candidate,” she told the BBC.

But she later wrote on social media: “I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to focus on his plans for the NHS (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Labour source suggested her claim to have been banned from standing for the party might be an attempt to “bounce” leaders into a deal ahead of a meeting of the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC).

The source said: “The NEC is due to finalise candidate endorsements on Tuesday.

“I think this may be an attempt to bounce Loto (Leader of the Opposition’s Office) into some sort of deal.”

Ms Abbott said she was “delighted to have the Labour whip restored and to be a member of the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party).

(PA Graphics)

In an indication she would not follow her ally Jeremy Corbyn and stand as an independent, she said: “I will be campaigning for a Labour victory.”

Ex-Labour leader Mr Corbyn is launching his own campaign against his former party in Islington North later on Wednesday.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Abbott was a “trailblazer” but it is a “decision for the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee” whether she can stand.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I have no idea (of) the basis upon which the decision is made.”

(PA Graphics)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Labour had to be “transparent” about Ms Abbott’s position.

In other developments:

– Labour highlighted plans to cut England’s NHS waiting lists through the use of 40,000 weekly evening and weekend appointments, scans and operations.

– Mr Sunak promised to create 100,000 more apprenticeships by ending “rip-off” degrees.

– SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn insisted his party can retain all its Scottish seats at Westminster despite a “slight dip” in the polls.