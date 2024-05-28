Sarwar: Scotland Office under Labour would be country’s ‘window onto the world’

A Labour government would use UK embassies to tout Scottish produce and boost exports, Scottish leader Anas Sarwar has said.

Ahead of a campaign stop with Labour candidate – and former Better Together chief – Blair McDougall, Mr Sarwar said a Labour-run Scotland Office under the control of shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray would be “Scotland’s window onto the world”.

Mr McDougall, who led the No campaign during the 2014 referendum, is the party’s candidate in East Renfrewshire.

“It’s no coincidence that the UK’s biggest food and drink exports both come from Scotland,” he said.

“Brand Scotland – our amazing food and drink, creative industries, and tourism and hospitality – has an immense soft power abroad, while creating jobs at home.

“But the chaotic Tory Government currently squatting in Westminster has failed to capitalise on our homegrown success.

“A Labour government with Scottish Labour MPs at the cabinet table will build on the reputation of smoked salmon and whisky to promote other high-quality products abroad.

“We will use our international links to sell our products to the world while opening the door for customers who want to visit, and ensuring that when tourists do spend money, it ends up in Scottish producers’ pockets.

“A Labour-run Scotland Office under Ian Murray will be Scotland’s window onto the world.

“Voting Scottish Labour means booting out this rotten Tory Government, maximising Scotland’s influence with Scottish Labour MPs in government and delivering the change that Scotland needs.”

The SNP’s economy spokesperson and candidate for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, Drew Hendry MP, said: “The Labour Party sold out promoting Brand Scotland and our world-leading businesses the minute they started backing Brexit – it’s essential to vote SNP to reject Brexit and put the interests of Scotland first.

“Brexit has been disastrous for Scotland’s businesses, but here the SNP Government has been working tirelessly to counteract its impact by building up a network of successful international offices around the world dedicated to promoting Scottish goods and services.

“Time and time again Westminster have tried to silence Scotland’s voice on the international stage and each time the Labour Party have sat by and watched on – only a vote for the SNP on July 4 will ensure that the interests of Scotland are put first.”