Hundreds of power plant workers set to strike in dispute over pay

Hundreds of power plant workers are to strike in a dispute with their employer over pay, with additional days of industrial strike action on the cards.

Unite the Union said on Tuesday that more than 500 workers employed at Dounreay power station will strike tomorrow for 24 hours, with an additional day of industrial action planned for June 19.

Meanwhile, GMB Scotland workers at the power plant will also strike on Wednesday.

Unite has also confirmed an overtime ban and end to working voluntary appointments from June 1-18, and thereafter from June 20-30.

Unite warned an overtime ban could lead to the site being temporarily shut down as they may not have the resources to complete routine maintenance work without workers putting in the extra hours.

Both unions have accused Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), which is responsible for negotiating pay with the station’s workers, of not talking with them, despite previous strike action.

NRS said it is committed to finding a “fair and affordable” resolution and said the site would remain safe during any industrial action.

Unite and GMB workers both rejected a revised pay offer from NRS which proposed a one-off £500 payment on top of a basic 4.5% increase.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, GMB Scotland organiser for the Highlands (GMB/PA)

The union says it amounts to a real-terms pay cut when the rate of inflation, RPI, stood at 13.5% in March 2023 when the pay rise was due.

The membership previously backed strike action with 85.5% voting in favour on a turnout of 82.3%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “NRS has the ability to make its workers a fair pay offer and the fact that it refuses to do so while risking shutdowns at Dounreay speaks volumes.”

Marc Jackson, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite is extremely disappointed that the senior management team at NRS have not even made contact to resolve this pay dispute.

“We have warned NRS that unless a revised pay offer is put on the table which our members can consider, then we are heading for prolonged industrial action.

“The extra days of industrial action will have a substantial impact on the ability of NRS to undertake essential maintenance and safety work.

“It will also lead to Dounreay potentially being closed at points because the company simply won’t have the people to do the jobs”.

The remuneration package of the highest paid NRS (formerly Magnox) director went up from £331,000 to £651,000 at March 2023, and the company paid dividends of £2.1 million in the same period.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, GMB Scotland organiser in the Highlands, echoed Unite’s claim that there has been a lack of engagement from NRS on a better pay deal, and warned the appointment of a new but interim managing director has delayed the process further.

She said: “This dispute has unfolded in slow motion over more than a year and could have been averted if managers had seriously engaged with the negotiations.

“Instead, they put their heads in the sand as our members’ frustration grew.

“These talks have been in limbo far too long and the new managing director must show an urgency and engagement that has been absolutely lacking so far.”

She added: “This is a nuclear site which, managers are only now realising, runs on the goodwill of our members and their willingness to voluntarily take on additional responsibilities.

“Our members deserve a fair pay offer and Dounreay must be properly staffed, supervised and managed. Right now, neither is happening”.

A spokesperson for Dounreay power station said: “We remain committed to finding a resolution that is fair and affordable.

“The site is open and our contingency plans have been implemented to ensure it remains safe, secure and compliant during any period of industrial action”.