Three men appear in court on drugs charges

Three men have appeared in court facing drug-supplying charges.

Jack Sanderson, 29, or Renfrew, Martin Tracey, also 29, of Glasgow, and Andrew Stirling, 41, of Glasgow, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The trio were charged under the Misuse of Drugs act 1971.

None of the three men made a plea or declaration.

They were committed for further examination and released on bail.

They are due to appear back in court at a later date.