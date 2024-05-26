RAF pilot who died in Spitfire crash named

The Royal Air Force pilot who died in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby has been named as Mark Long.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road in Lincolnshire just before 1.20pm on Saturday.

The Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was flying near the air station when the crash took place.

Group Captain Robbie Lees, Commander Display Air Wing, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long.

“Mark was a Typhoon pilot here at RAF Coningsby and for the last four years he has been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

“A great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

An investigation into the crash has begun.