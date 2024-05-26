Professional horse rider dies in fall during international tournament in Devon

A professional horse rider has died while competing at an equestrian event in Devon.

Governing body British Eventing said in a statement on Sunday: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday 26 May 2024.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said it was called to an incident near Budleigh Salterton at 3.05pm on Sunday.

An air ambulance, double-crewed land ambulance, operations officer and hazardous area response team were sent to the scene.

The Bicton International Horse Trials is a four-day event taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment.