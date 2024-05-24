Death of ex-Royal Marine accused of spying for Hong Kong ‘not suspicious’

The death of an ex-Royal Marine accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Matthew Trickett, 37, an immigration enforcement officer and private investigator from Maidenhead, Berkshire, was also accused of foreign interference and had appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court with two other people last week.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said Trickett was found dead in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead, at around 5.15pm on Sunday after a report from a member of the public.

The force confirmed on Friday that, following a Home Office post-mortem completed on Wednesday, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson also said Trickett’s family are being supported by specialist officers.