Trial date set for man accused of murder following death of 2016 stabbing victim

A 24-year-old has denied murdering a man who died six years after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket.

Jamel Boyce was 17 when he suffered severe brain damage in the attack outside Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south-west London, in October 2016.

He was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died in a care home in February 2022 at the age of 22.

After a post-mortem examination, his cause of death was ruled to be a penetrating injury to the chest.

Tyrese Osei-Kofi, of east Dulwich, south-east London, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder when he appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

His trial, which is set to last four to five weeks, has been set for October 28 at the same court.