Man denies kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl

A 56-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

Robert Prussak, of no fixed address, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court via video link on Wednesday where he denied the charges.

The girl was reported missing in Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, central London, on April 22.

She became separated from her family and was found three hours later.

Prussak has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a female under the age of 13, administering a substance with the intention of stupefying or overpowering to enable sexual activity, and committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

The trial will begin on October 21 and is expected to last five to six days.

Prussak remains in custody and will next appear at a pre-trial hearing on October 2.