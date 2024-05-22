Bodies of two women ‘undiscovered for some time’ found in property in Nottingham

The bodies of two women have been found in a property in Nottingham, which are believed to have lain undiscovered for some time.

Police were called at 11.04am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of a property in Hartley Road, Radford, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers later gained entry to the address and found the bodies inside.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Whilst we don’t believe there to be an immediate risk to the public, we are keeping an open mind into what has happened at this address and will be working hard over the next few days to establish how and when these two women lost their lives.

“In the meantime my thoughts – and those of every other officer involved in this investigation – are with those who have died, their family and friends.”

A shop worker on Hartley Road said the discovery of the bodies of two women in a property nearby was “shocking”.

The worker in Food Basket African Butchers & Grocers, said he first saw a police officer on the street at about noon on Tuesday then saw a police vehicle later in the afternoon.

He said: “We saw a police car yesterday and this morning, I thought it was normal, routine.

“It is surprising, it’s quite shocking.”