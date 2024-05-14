Men appear in court accused of IS-style terror plot against Jewish community

Two men who allegedly plotted to carry out an Islamic State-inspired gun attack against the Jewish community have appeared in court.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and Amar Hussein, 50, of no fixed abode, are accused of plotting a terror attack designed to cause “multiple fatalities using automatic weapons” in north-west England, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

The two men had intended to target “the Jewish community in the North West of England and members of both law enforcement and military” as part of an “Isil or Daesh-inspired terrorist attack”, prosecutors told the court.

Both are charged with the preparation of terrorist acts between December 13 2023 and May 9 2024.

Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, also appeared before the court accused of making arrangements for Walid Saadaoui – who is his brother – after his death.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism between the same dates.

The defendants appeared separately in the dock, flanked by police officers and wearing grey sweatshirts.

Hussein, who represented himself and had an interpreter, did not speak to confirm his name, date of birth or address.

The other two men spoke only to confirm their identities.

Angelo Saponiere, defending Bilel Saadaoui, said his client was a “family man” who had not known of the alleged plans.

The men were arrested last week after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) executed four warrants in Bolton, Great Lever, Abram and Hindley.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora remanded all three men into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 24.

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the details of the case “will be understandably distressing and likely to have a significant impact on the communities within the Greater Manchester and beyond”.

In a statement, he added: “Everyone should feel safe in our region regardless of their religion or race.

“We have been working closely with community groups and key stakeholders to address concerns and we’ll continue to update them throughout this case.

“Local officers across Greater Manchester will continue to listen and act on concerns alongside partners to protect the public and keep you safe.

“The action we have taken so far follows a long-running and carefully managed investigation, and we do not believe that there is a wider risk to the public connected to this case.

“Should you have any concerns about your safety or any suspicious activity in your area, then I would encourage you to contact the police.”