Elbow fans ‘worried’ that Co-op Live arena will cancel gig after doors open

Concert-goers have said they are “worried” the Co-op Live arena will cancel its opening performance by rock band Elbow as doors opened to the new music venue in Manchester.

The biggest indoor arena in the UK had postponed its opening show for the third time after part of its ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling during a soundcheck in early May.

On Tuesday, the £365 million venue officially opened its doors to “apprehensive” fans ahead of an expected performance by Elbow, who hail from Manchester.

Elbow hail from Manchester (Official Charts Company/PA)

The venue had planned for US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to open the arena on May 1, but it was called off just over an hour before his performance and after doors had opened to fans.

Neville Lawson, 58, from Durham, spoke to the PA news agency ahead of Tuesday night’s event, alongside Jo Elliott, 53, from Middlesbrough.

Mr Lawson, who was wearing an Elbow T-shirt from a concert he attended 21 years ago, said: “We’ve had the tickets for a while, we didn’t think it was going to come off actually.

“To think a Manchester band, which Elbow are, the first band to open the arena, it’s amazing isn’t it. To think of all these other (acts) – Peter Kay, Take That – and all of them, we’ve got a Manchester band opening up, it’s brilliant.

Co-op Live is the biggest indoor arena in the UK (Peter Byrne/PA)

“(We have been) worried it was going to cancel, (and) it’s not going to happen. Or are we going to get moved to the other arena in Manchester which is just a big aircraft hangar really.”

The pair said they were still concerned about whether the event would happen, with Ms Elliott saying: “He was sending me WhatsApps constantly about whether it would be on or not.”

Meanwhile, Steve Jones, 58, from Rhyl in Wales told PA he was a “bit apprehensive” about everything going to plan.

“Hopefully everything goes OK,” he said. “It’s been a long time in the coming, seeing all the other ones that have been cancelled, because we live 60-odd miles away and then you’re thinking ‘hope everything goes OK’.

Concert-goers expressed apprehension ahead of the performance (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Looking forward to it now.”

Nigel Thomas, who is 56 and from Chester, had come with family members to see Elbow perform, with one relative travelling from Hong Kong to see the band.

“I’m so excited and I can’t believe it’s actually going to go ahead tonight, after all the worries – great to be here,” he said.

Mr Thomas said recent cancellations of events at the Co-op Live arena had left him feeling “scared” and “worried”.

Issues at the Co-op Live arena began after a test event in April (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We (were) worried if it would go to another venue, possibly have just be postponed and we wouldn’t all be able to meet and make it happen, so tonight feels a little bit weird, still a bit apprehensive that it hasn’t actually started yet, so we’ve still got a few hours to go.”

Tim Leiweke, chief executive of the arena’s operator Oak View Group, said fittings in the arena had been “triple checked” after the May incident, which could have been “catastrophic” if it had happened just 15 minutes later.

He told BBC News he was confident it was “the safest building in the world”, adding there had been “no way” operators could have known the ventilation was not installed correctly.

“They didn’t put the bolts in. It wasn’t visible to the eye,” he said. “And it fell out.

The venue is a joint venture between Oak View Group and City Football Group (Peter Byrne/PA)

“So we [have since] got that double checked and triple checked. We’ve looked at thousands of bolts up in that ceiling now. We’ve looked at the life safety lines. And we were going to take our time to make sure we did this right.

“There was no way we were opening the doors until we checked every screw and every bolt and every one of those 95 shafts.”

Issues at the Co-op Live arena began after a test event in April led to the rescheduling of comedian Peter Kay’s stand-up dates.

Kay, who was meant to be the “first artist in the world to perform at Manchester Co-op Live”, according to promotional posters, had his shows postponed twice as the venue was still not ready.

Peter Kay had his shows postponed twice as the venue was not ready (Peter Byrne/PA)

The problems also led to the venue rescheduling a Black Keys gig.

The venue was then scheduled to open on May 1, but was cancelled at the last minute due to the ventilation system becoming detached.

The issue meant scheduled performances by US pop star Olivia Rodrigo and British band Keane were postponed, while a slew of shows by Take That were moved to the AO Arena in Manchester.

Last week, East Sussex rock band Keane announced their postponed gig has been rescheduled for October 19, while new dates are yet to be announced for Rodrigo.

New dates are yet to be announced for Olivia Rodrigo (Doug Peters/PA)

At the time, Co-op Live said an inspection would need to take place to ensure it was a one-time default.

Last week, the venue confirmed Elbow would be opening the arena on Tuesday and added a headline performance from US rapper Travis Scott, who will be bringing his Circus Maximus Tour on July 13.

The venue is a joint venture between Oak View Group, co-founded by Leiweke and US music mogul Irving Azoff, and City Football Group, owned by billionaire United Arab Emirates royal and deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour.

Harry Styles is among the other investors.