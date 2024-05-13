Paul McCartney’s 2012 Olympics boots on auction for Meat Free Monday campaign

Sir Paul McCartney has put his 2012 London Olympic boots up for auction to raise funds for the Meat Free Monday campaign.

The shoes, which he wore when he performed at the opening ceremony of the sports event, will be sold by Sotheby’s with an estimate of £10,000 to £15,000.

Sir Paul said: “As it was time for me to get myself a new pair of boots, I thought this might be a good way to help our Meat Free Monday campaign celebrate its 15th anniversary.

“Me and my boots have great memories of that special evening at the Olympic opening ceremony in London. It was a high to be involved with such an awesome and spectacular event. Something I’ll remember forever.”

Sir Paul McCartney at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony (MPL Communications)

He started the non-profit campaign with his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney to encourage people to not eat meat for one day a week to help the environment and animal welfare.

Sir Paul’s boots are similar to the shoes he wore while in the Beatles, and are now made without animal products.

Originally made by Anello and Davide, a footwear company specialising in theatrical footwear, the Beatle boots were an offshoot of the classic Chelsea boot.

The auctioned pair was crafted from alternative suede by Steven Lowe for Crispinians based in Eastbourne.

Sotheby’s chairman of Europe, Oliver Barker, said: “A true musical icon, Paul McCartney’s style has influenced popular culture over six decades, and Sotheby’s is thrilled to be the first auction house to offer a piece from Paul’s personal collection, further establishing our status as the auction house of choice for the finest film and music artefacts.”

Sir Paul McCartney with his daughter Stella McCartney at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park, London, on the eighth day of the London 2012 Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sir Paul also performed in the boots for the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and his On the Run tour.

Sotheby’s head of rock, pop and film; popular culture, Katherine Schofield said: “To have the opportunity to showcase Paul McCartney’s stage worn boots, based on the legendary Beatle boot, in our galleries on New Bond Street in London – the city where they were worn for his iconic performance at the London 2012 opening ceremony, closing the show with a rendition of Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’ to millions around the world, will be a very special moment as part of Sotheby’s Modern British take over.”

The boots will be auctioned at Sotheby’s, for Sotheby’s Sealed from May 24 to 31 and will be on display in the New Bond Street galleries in London.