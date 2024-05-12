Queen attends Badminton Horse Trials to celebrate 75th anniversary of event

The Queen has attended the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials and presented trophies to prize winners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the event.

Camilla, as patron of British Equestrian, watched the final show-jumping phase of the competition in Gloucestershire and then presented trophies in the arena.

She met guests associated with the trials, including representatives of the British Equestrian Federation, past winners of the competition, as well as volunteers and officials involved with this year’s event.

Camilla applauds while watching from the grandstand (David Davies/PA)

Images showed the Queen chatting with beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. She was also seen watching the trials in the grandstand, sitting next to the Duke of Beaufort, Henry Somerset.

A member of the Beaufort Pony Club presented Camilla with a book detailing the trials’ 75-year history and an anniversary model horse.

The horse trials are one of seven five-star equestrian events in the world. Five-star competitions see the best horses and riders in the sport compete against each other in three phases: dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

Badminton Horse Trials was established in 1949 to prepare British riders for the Olympic Games. Queen Elizabeth II presented the Badminton trophy on the event’s 50th anniversary in 1999, to five-time British Olympian Ian Stark.

Camilla is greeted by previous winners Pippa Funnell and William Fox-Pitt (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla last presented the trophies at Badminton in 2016, when Michael Jung won the “grand slam of eventing”.

This accolade is awarded to those who win three consecutive five-star competitions: the Badminton Horse Trials, the Kentucky Three-Day Event, and the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire.