Switzerland’s Nemo wins 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Switzerland’s Nemo has won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song The Code.

The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Several protesters have also been detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands’ entry Joost Klein was disqualified by Eurovision organisers following an incident between the singer and a camerawoman.

This move was strongly criticised by the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, who called the penalty “very heavy and disproportionate”.