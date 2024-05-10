Man, 24, charged with murder after fatal stabbing during fight in east London

A man has been charged with murder after a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in a fight in east London during the bank holiday weekend.

Jack Hague died after being injured in Corfield Street, Bethnal Green, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, with his mother paying tribute to her “blue-eyed boy”.

Mohammed Ikram Uddin, 24, of no fixed address, was charged on Friday and remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Jack Hague (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Hague’s mother, who was not named, issued a statement through police saying: “His smile was amazing – he was loving, funny, giving of his time and loved being Uncle Jack to his niece and two nephews best of all.

“He is my son, my blue-eyed boy and will live in me until the day I die.”

Anyone with information or footage should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6482/05May or anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.