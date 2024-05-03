Boost for Tories as Ben Houchen re-elected as Tees Valley mayor

Conservative Ben Houchen has been re-elected as mayor of the Tees Valley region with a much reduced majority over Labour.

Lord Houchen secured almost 82,000 votes compared to the 63,000 votes received by Labour’s Chris McEwan, winning a third term as mayor.

Labour had already conceded defeat in the contest, but said the party had secured a large enough swing to win every parliamentary seat in the region and claimed Lord Houchen had run his campaign as a “pseudo-independent”.

The mayor denied he had not been campaigning as a Conservative or mentioning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his campaign literature during the contest.

He told Sky News: “We absolutely don’t shy away from that at all, and Rishi’s been up during the campaign and we have always said Rishi’s been a great friend to the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

He added that Mr Sunak had been “a huge champion for this area”.