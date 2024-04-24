Four people taken to hospital after military horses bolt through central London

Military horses have bolted through central London, leaving four people needing hospital treatment.

A number of people, including Army personnel, were injured when chaos erupted on Wednesday as seven of the animals got loose.

The London Ambulance Service said it had treated four people across three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, after the horses ran amok.

A serviceman was thrown from his horse in Buckingham Palace Road and one of the loose animals smashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering the windows.

Two horses were seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, and later near the Limehouse tunnel, before they were recaptured by City of London Police.