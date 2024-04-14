Irish premier Simon Harris condemns Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel

Irish premier Simon Harris has condemned Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel.

Iran launched the unprecedented assault on Saturday night in response to an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

Iran had vowed to retaliate after two of its top generals were killed in the air strike on Damascus on April 1.

“I strongly condemn Iran’s reckless and large-scale attack on Israel,” the new Taoiseach said in a statement.

“I urge all sides to show restraint now and to avoid any escalation in military action and the devastation that would cause.”

Ireland’s deputy premier also condemned the attack, hours after Micheal Martin used his party conference keynote speech to appeal for calm in the Middle East.

“I strongly condemn Iran’s attack on Israel,” Mr Martin said.

“My thoughts are with the Israeli people at this time.

“The scale and intensity of the attack represents a flagrant threat to international peace and security and is utterly unacceptable.

“It does nothing to help the cause of the Palestinian people or bring us closer to an end to the suffering in Gaza.

“There is now an urgent need for regional de-escalation. Further escalation is in nobody’s interest. I urge all actors to intensify efforts to restore stability.

“Ireland will work closely with our EU partners in responding to this crisis.”