Harry and Meghan spotted hand in hand before charity polo match

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted smiling and walking hand in hand ahead of Harry’s fundraising polo match in Florida.

Harry wore white trousers, a light blue shirt and a beige jacket – while Meghan sported a cream halterneck dress at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington on Friday.

The Sentebale Polo Cup is held every year in aid of Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded in 2006 that supports young people and children living in southern Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

The duke will captain the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Grand Champions Team, led by his good friend Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, at the event.

Polo will be the subject of a new Netflix series which will see the duke and duchess acting as executive producers.

The show will be made by the couple’s Archewell Productions company and will give “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo” and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, Netflix said.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale as a response to the needs of children and young people living in Lesotho.

Sentebale has since expanded its operations to Botswana and works providing support for young people living with HIV, Aids and mental health issues and training related to career development, entrepreneurship and education.

Polo events have raised more than £11.4 million for the charity.