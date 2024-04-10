What the papers say – April 10

The nation’s papers are dominated by the findings of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people.

The story is carried by The Telegraph, The Times, The Guardian and Daily Mail, with the review determining children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on medical interventions in gender care, in a debate which it said has become exceptionally toxic.

Staying with the health service, Metro reports thousands of rats, cockroaches, wasps and lice have been found in the nation’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Independent lead with former subpostmaster Alan Bates giving evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry, where he said the Post Office “needs disbanding” and called it a “dead duck” that is “beyond saving”.

Labour has warned the current public finance “mess” rules out a potential spending spree if the party wins the election, according to the i.

Tory MPs have called a recent “bonkers” ruling by the European Court of Human Rights proof of why it is time for the UK to quit the treaty, the Daily Express reports.

The Sun says the Princess Royal’s son Peter Phillips has split from his girlfriend.

The Financial Times reports OpenAI and Meta are on the verge of releasing new versions of their artificial intelligence models.

And the Daily Star says a mini heatwave is on the way.